UT Interim President Jay Hartzell named sole finalist for permanent position

“These are unprecedented times for everyone, and it’s certainly true for higher education. As one of the nation’s largest and most prestigious and complex universities, UT Austin needs strong continuity, stability and innovation from its senior leadership, especially as UT provides education in a variety of in-person and remote ways to 50,000 students. Jay Hartzell has performed admirably since being named interim president. The regents, chancellor and I have received countless votes of confidence in his abilities from faculty, staff, students and the Longhorn nation. We will look forward to additional input from the committee on all the ways we can support Dr. Hartzell as he leads UT Austin. Moreover, we are gearing up for a legislative session that will require significant attention on the budget. Now, more than ever, we must have leadership in place that understands the full depth and scope of UT Austin’s operations across the academic, research and athletics enterprises. Interim President Hartzell has been immersed in all those matters. We are grateful for his strong leadership to date and enthusiastically look forward to working with him in the years ahead.”