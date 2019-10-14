AUSTIN, Texas — ***Editor's note: The video published above is a related story regarding the UT Men's Tennis National Championship.***

DropShot LLC announced Monday – in partnership with USTA, H-E-B and the University of Texas – two professional tennis tournaments were coming to Austin.

The H-E-B Women's Pro Tennis Open is scheduled for Oct. 21 through Oct. 27, and the DropShot LLC Men's Pro Tennis Open will take place from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24.

“It’s all about bigger impact," Bryan Sheffield, the tournament founder and part-owner of Austin FC said. "Whether its soccer or tennis, professional sports elevates the entire Austin community. If you can help young athletes reach their full potential and support an incredible city, you have to go for it.”

Both tournaments will be played at Texas Tennis Center on UT's campus, located at 2100 Comal Street, Austin, TX 78722.

Credit: DropShot LLC

DropShot LLC

University of Texas Women’s Tennis Head Coach Howard Joffe showed support for the announcement.

“I am delighted for our students who are now able to compete on their own campus in a professional tennis event," Joffe said. "Through his generosity and love of tennis, Bryan Sheffield along with DropShot LLC, are going to stage a fantastic event. Not only is this wonderful for our women’s and men’s tennis players, but it’s excellent for tennis in Austin. I’d encourage the tennis community and beyond to come out and be entertained at our gorgeous facility with some top-level tennis.”

To register for free tickets to the event, click here.

