Thousands of K-12 students attend virtual UT Girl Day STEM Festival

WiSTEM, Women in STEM, hosts its big annual Girl Day at UT event, bringing together thousands of K-12 students for a day of hands-on STEM activities.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Women in STEM (WiSTEM) at The University of Texas at Austin hosted more than 3,000 children from cities across the state and beyond at the 21st annual Girl Day at UT Austin.

Historically a large-scale in-person campus event, Girl Day 2022 was hosted virtually, offering an array of activities that spark creativity, inspire future STEM field careers and show how engineers and scientists can change the world.

Elementary and middle school students engaged in activities and hands-on educational experiences, from designing a balloon-powered car to watching physics and chemistry in action. High school students had the opportunity to connect with STEM role models and explore career paths. The event also includes "Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day" on Feb. 24, an international event celebrated during Engineers Week each year, and the Girl Day STEM Festival.

With volunteers from more than 80 UT Austin research groups and student organizations, nonprofit organizations and regional businesses, Girl Day has become the largest event of its kind in the U.S. Girl Day at UT Austin is presented by Halliburton and BASF.

Girl Day by the numbers:

3,000 students (K-8) expected to register for Girl Day 2022

80 STEM activities and demonstrations

300 STEM role models

Housed within the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement, WiSTEM is a university-wide outreach, recruiting and retention program for precollege and undergraduate students in STEM fields.

