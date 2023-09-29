UT Surplus Property puts Frank Erwin Center items up for auction

The auction for items from the former home of Texas Basketball ends on Oct. 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — Want to own a piece of Texas Longhorns history?

UT Surplus Property has announced an auction for items from the Frank Erwin Center, the former home of Texas Basketball.

Items in the auction include a full row of stadium seating for $200, burnt orange velvet ropes, training tables, rugs and nacho cheese, pretzel and popcorn warmers straight from the concession stands at "The Drum." The auction ends Oct. 4, and Longhorn fans can cast their bids here.

Built in 1977, the Frank Erwin Center served as the arena for Texas Men's and Women's Basketball games, as well as a concert venue and the location for UT's individual college graduations. In February 2022, Texas Men's Basketball played its final game at the arena. Texas Women's Basketball followed suit in March.

The Frank Erwin Center officially closed in May 2022, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman. The UT Board of Regents approved demolition of the arena in May of this year and in August, UT announced it will partner with cancer treatment center MD Anderson to build two new hospitals – a move made possible by the Frank Erwin Center's demolition.

UT's Moody Center now serves as the home of Texas Basketball, as well as arena tour concerts and other events.