UT partners with Dell to launch Alienware Esports Lounge

A larger esports arena is expected to open next school year.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin and Dell Technologies on Wednesday announced a partnership, creating the Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge.

The new lounge becomes the very first dedicated esports space for students, building on Dell's Alienware gaming brand. The investment will also include technology support for larger Alienware Longhorn Esports Arena planned to open next school year.

"The new Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge will create an elite gaming environment for students to train and compete at the highest level in esports competitions, locally and globally," the university said in a press release. "The lounge is now open on the main level of the Texas Union and features Alienware Aurora R13 desktops, Alienware X and M Series laptops and a multiplayer console area."

The new arena under construction in the Texas Union Underground is around 3,300 square feet. It will be equipped with nearly 50 Alienware Aurora R13 and R14 battle stations, a varsity room, a production center, a console game space and a viewing area.

“Dell Technologies empowers our students with the resources to be part of the Longhorn winning tradition, and to better position them for careers in the booming esports and gaming industries,” President Jay Hartzell said. “The new facility not only promotes greater visibility for esports at UT, it marks the beginning of an exciting new era of competition and community.”

For those not into gaming, esports is a form of competition using video games with players competing individually or in teams. The university said this facility will offer a "hands-on esports experience for the Longhorn gaming community and host team competitions."

“Our partnership with The University of Texas at Austin is focused on making a significant impact in Austin by improving access to education, powering life-changing research, and supporting our community’s unique culture,” said Kristen Nolte, senior vice president of global consumer and small business marketing at Dell Technologies. “The Alienware Longhorn Esports Lounge is an extension of that commitment and signals the growth and opportunities we see for students in esports — from becoming professional esports athletes to game design or development professionals.”

UT's Longhorn Gaming group was found in 2010. It is the largest esports student-sponsored organization on campus. It helped provide input on the creation of the new facility.