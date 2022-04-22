UT chief of police dies after long battle with cancer, university confirms

Chief David Carter, 64, following a prolonged battle with an undisclosed type of cancer.

AUSTIN, Texas — David Carter, the chief of police at the University of Texas, has died, the university confirmed Friday morning.

In a statement released on April 22, the university said he died at the age of 64 following a prolonged battle with cancer. UT President Jay Hartzell said Carter was an integral part of the community.

“It saddens me deeply that we lost such an integral part of our university community,” Hartzell said. “Chief Carter not only understood the impact of policing, he also embraced the role of our force in protecting and supporting our students and the university community. My deep-felt condolences go out to his family, friends and colleagues who all share in this great loss of an outstanding leader.”

Carter has served as assistant vice president for campus safety and the chief of police since 2018, according to the university's website. He has been chief of police since 2013.

At UT, Carter "worked to transform UTPD into a national model not only for university policing but also for municipal departments to follow," the university statement said.

In 2019, he worked to restructure the police department to include three focused divisions and hired a full-time crime analyst.

Before serving UT Austin, Carter was the first assistant chief of the Austin Police Department, the UT website said. During his time at the APD, Carter earned awards including APD’s Distinguished Service Cross for Valor, Distinguished Command Medal, Life Saving Medal and three Meritorious Service Medals.

Chief Carter was a great friend and mentor. He made the profession better through his steadfast dedication and integrity. You will be greatly missed my friend, Rest In Peace. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/DPbPLqaJ9t — Joseph Chacon 👮🏻‍♂️ (@Chief_Chacon) April 22, 2022

He was also given the U.S. Army 1st Cavalry Division “Order of the Spur” Gold Combat Spurs Award.

“UTPD has not only lost a decorated leader, we have lost a member of our family,” said UTPD Acting Chief Don Verett. “Chief Carter was admired and respected by all of the law enforcement professionals who were fortunate to work under his leadership and instruction. His body of work and reputation continue to be an inspiration to UTPD, and we will continue to look to Chief Carter as an example to live up to.”