AUSTIN, Texas — A new chapter for the Longhorns -- Saturday marks the beginning of construction for the new addition to the football stadium.

"This signifies that we will be the very best," said coach Tom Herman. "We will have the best facility in the country, which is what Texas should have."

The new $175 million south-end zone expansion project will include a new entry tower, a longhorn-shaped balcony, student concession area and patios and finally complete the bowl of the the Darrell K Royal - Memorial Texas Stadium.

"This is a marvelous celebration," said UT president Gregory L. Fenves, "not only to ground-break a new facility for our beloved stadium, but to think about what is the future of Longhorn football."

Most of the cost of the stadium expansion will be donated, and the rest will be raised through additional pledges, ticket sales and other means.

"We live in a competitive world among all the universities, and Texas strives for the best in that," said Fenves. "We enjoy performing in this competitive environment."

It's an addition to the stadium that UT's coaches, players and fans hope will be a lasting legacy to the Longhorns.

"This is about the University of Texas and continually investing in our people, programs and student athletes," said Fenves.

UT officials say no taxpayer money or tuition money will be used for this stadium expansion. The new addition is set to open for the 2021 football season.

