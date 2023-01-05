UT Board of Regents approves percentage schools can increase tuition to

There is potential for some UT students to see their tuition raised soon.

AUSTIN, Texas — The cost for out-of-state students to attend the University of Texas is already a struggle for some students. UT sophomore Caleb Fleishman knows something about that.

“I have to take out a ton of loans,” Fleishman said.

With a potential tuition increase for UT schools incoming, students like Caleb are concerned.

“It’s kind of unfair to everyone out of state who wants to go to UT for such good programs,” Fleishman said.

The UT Board of Regents established up to a 5.2% tuition increase for non-resident undergrad and graduate students.

The university says it’s in line with the Higher Education Price Index, which helps calculate inflation for colleges and helps determine school’s budgets. According to the Higher Education Price Index, 2022’s inflation is the second highest it’s been since the 6% increase in 2001.

But Fleishman, who's from Connecticut, is still concerned about a potential tuition increase.

“It’s really telling that they say they care about the students, and they say they care about making it as cheap, as accessible as possible, but it's not,” Fleishman said.

Fleishman is trying to apply for in-state tuition because he has been living in Austin for a while and is moving here this summer.

The Board of Regents clarified in the meeting that any of these tuition increases would have no effect on in-state students.

If they decide to employ an increase, there will also be a public hearing to discuss the tuition changes.

