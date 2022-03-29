x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
University Of Texas

UT Austin's LBJ School of Public Affairs ranks among best grad schools

The school was ranked in the top 10 of U.S. News & World Report's best graduate schools.

AUSTIN, Texas — The LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin is among the nation's best graduate schools, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication released its report on Best Public Affairs Programs on Tuesday, placing the school in a tie for 10th place. This marks the fifth year in a row the LBJ School cracked the top 10.

Seven LBJ programs are now top ranked, with three in the top 10:

  • Overall (No. 10)
  • Environmental Policy & Management (No. 9) 
  • International/Global Policy & Administration (No. 9). 

Related Articles

Two other specialties, Public Policy Analysis (No. 15) and Social Policy (No. 18), made improvements as well. The school also ranked in Public Management & Leadership (No. 21) and held firm at Nonprofit Management (No 23).

"I'm proud that the LBJ School remains in the top 10. Most of all, I'm proud of our amazing faculty, students, alumni and staff," said LBJ School Dean JR DeShazo.

The No. 1 spot overall was also a tie, claimed by both Indiana University – Bloomington (O'Neill) and Syracuse University (Maxell).

To view the full report, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Former employee of closed Austin restaurant claims owner left workers unpaid

Jada Pinkett Smith makes first statement since Will Smith slapped Chris Rock

The IRS may owe you hundreds of dollars from years ago. You have days left to collect.

In Other News

UT wins big, breaks records at Texas Relays