UT Austin's LBJ School of Public Affairs ranks among best grad schools

AUSTIN, Texas — The LBJ School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin is among the nation's best graduate schools, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication released its report on Best Public Affairs Programs on Tuesday, placing the school in a tie for 10th place. This marks the fifth year in a row the LBJ School cracked the top 10.

Seven LBJ programs are now top ranked, with three in the top 10:

Overall (No. 10)

Environmental Policy & Management (No. 9)

International/Global Policy & Administration (No. 9).

Two other specialties, Public Policy Analysis (No. 15) and Social Policy (No. 18), made improvements as well. The school also ranked in Public Management & Leadership (No. 21) and held firm at Nonprofit Management (No 23).

"I'm proud that the LBJ School remains in the top 10. Most of all, I'm proud of our amazing faculty, students, alumni and staff," said LBJ School Dean JR DeShazo.

The No. 1 spot overall was also a tie, claimed by both Indiana University – Bloomington (O'Neill) and Syracuse University (Maxell).

