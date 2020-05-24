'Go change the world' | UT Austin students graduate in virtual commencement ceremony

The university-wide commencement ceremony was moved online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday night, graduates from the University of Texas at Austin participated in a virtual university-wide commencement – and some well-known Texas Exes showed their support.

"Not only have you earned a degree from the University of Texas, but you've done so in a year unlike any other in our history. During this trying time, you've been responsible and innovative and resilient," Bush said.

A total of 9,946 students graduated from UT Austin this year, with 7,063 bachelor's candidates, 2,063 masters candidates and 820 doctoral candidates.

Of those 820 doctoral candidates, 49 are the inaugural graduating class of UT's Dell Medical School.

The university's college and school convocations were held virtual across Friday and Saturday, and the virtual university-wide commencement was held Saturday night. This year's commencement speaker was Dr. Brené Brown, a visiting professor and Texas Ex.

Congratulation to the Class of 2020! Hook 'em!