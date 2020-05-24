x
Skip Navigation

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

university-of-texas

'Go change the world' | UT Austin students graduate in virtual commencement ceremony

The university-wide commencement ceremony was moved online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

AUSTIN, Texas — Saturday night, graduates from the University of Texas at Austin participated in a virtual university-wide commencement – and some well-known Texas Exes showed their support.

UT's alumni association tweeted out a video featuring Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey, Longhorn legends Colt McCoy and Cat Osterman, former First Lady Laura Bush and other esteemed UT grads congratulating the Class of 2020 for accomplishing their goals in the middle of unprecedented circumstances.

"Not only have you earned a degree from the University of Texas, but you've done so in a year unlike any other in our history. During this trying time, you've been responsible and innovative and resilient," Bush said.

A total of 9,946 students graduated from UT Austin this year, with 7,063 bachelor's candidates, 2,063 masters candidates and 820 doctoral candidates.

Of those 820 doctoral candidates, 49 are the inaugural graduating class of UT's Dell Medical School.

RELATED: 

University of Texas will open in the fall, UT President Fenves says

UT to host virtual commencement ceremony for 2020 grads over live broadcast

The university's college and school convocations were held virtual across Friday and Saturday, and the virtual university-wide commencement was held Saturday night. This year's commencement speaker was Dr. Brené Brown, a visiting professor and Texas Ex. 

UT announced in late April that it would hold its graduation ceremonies virtually due to COVID-19 concerns. UT moved all classes online in mid-March but announced Wednesday that the campus will be reopened this fall.

Congratulation to the Class of 2020! Hook 'em!

WATCH: UT Austin reopening campus in the fall

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: