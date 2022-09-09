UT Austin, St. Edward's University score high in latest college rankings

Austin is home to some of the best colleges in the nation.

AUSTIN, Texas — For the fourth year in a row, St. Edward's University ranks as one of the top 10 best regional universities in the West.

St. Edward's is now No. 8 in the U.S. News and World Report rankings. The university also came in at No. 4 for veterans and No. 6 for undergraduate teaching.

But that's not the only Austin-area university making headlines.

For the second straight year in a row, the University of Texas at Austin is holding onto its spot as the 10th best public university in the country.

UT Austin is now tied with the University of California-Davis and the University of Wisconsin at Madison.

"These rankings illustrate the strong academic reputation we have among our peers," said UT President Jay Hartzell. "We have made significant strides through our strategic investments in faculty, research and the quality of the learning experience for our students. Combined with the incredible quality of today’s UT student body, these rankings represent points of pride and excellence."

This year, a total of 1,500 colleges and universities were ranked in the report, with more than 1,850 submitting data to U.S. News for its annual survey. Data was colleges from schools in the spring and summer of this year.

And, just like last year, Princeton University in New Jersey (National Universities) and Williams College (Liberal Arts Colleges) in Massachusetts took the top spots in their respective categories.

