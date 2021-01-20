UT planning to offer in-person commencement for Class of 2021

The university said that plans could change if public health conditions require adjustments.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin has released its commencement plans for the Class of 2021.

Interim Executive Vice President and Provost Dan Jaffe said Tuesday that UT's current plans are to offer an in-person experience, but "plans may need to move to an online-only format if public health conditions require it."

Jaffe said UT is committed to promptly communicating any changes so graduates can plan accordingly.

As of Tuesday, the university-wide commencement for the Class of 2021 is scheduled for May 22 at 8 p.m. in Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Each graduate will receive a limited number of seats for a guest or guests based on current capacity and social distancing guidelines. If those guidelines change, additional tickets may become available.

Jaffe said the ceremony will include the traditional Tower lighting and fireworks display, and it will be streamed live and recorded.

Each college and school will host "ceremonial moments of personal recognition" for each undergraduate degree candidate from May 20 through May 22. The Graduate School will host similar ceremonial moments.

"Some colleges and schools may also include graduate students. The format may vary for each college and school, and some may be online only," Jaffe said. "You can expect information from the Graduate School, and as appropriate, your college or school once those plans are ready to share. All personal recognition ceremonies will be streamed live and recorded."

UT will evaluate commencement plans and make any necessary adjustments on March 15, April 15 and May 10. Graduates can expect an update shortly after each date.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, at the beginning of the fall semester, UT officials estimated that 75% of the seats in classes would be online, 5% would be fully in-person and the remaining 20% would be offered through hybrid courses that mixed remote and in-person learning.

However, the Statesman reports that on Jan. 8, UT asked undergraduate students not to come back to campus until February. Classes were scheduled to begin Tuesday.