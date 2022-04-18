U.S. Sen. Cornyn, Rep. McCaul to attend UT roundtable on semiconductor manufacturing

Cornyn and McCaul will be at UT to discuss a new program that will help fill the need for more domestic semiconductor manufacturing.

Cornyn and McCaul are scheduled to participate in a roundtable discussion about UT's new public-private partnership to increase semiconductor research and development, which has led to the creation of the Texas Institute for Electronics.

Representatives with Cornyn’s office also said the group will discuss the impacts that the semiconductor shortage has had on supply chains, national security and economic development. The representatives said there is a great need for more semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the U.S.

Both Cornyn and McCaul have worked over the past few years to create and pass legislation in Washington, D.C., that gives incentives for companies to create semiconductor facilities in the U.S., rather than in China.

Cornyn’s office said last year that, at one point, there were 17 planned semiconductor facilities in China and just one planned in the U.S. They said this issue is extremely important, especially with the semiconductor shortage we have been seeing for more than a year now.

In 2020, Cornyn and McCaul were behind the passage of the CHIPS for America Act to help restore semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. They said their goals with that act are to create high-paying American jobs, help U.S. manufacturers with supply chain certainty and ensure the U.S. remains competitive globally in leading-edge technological innovation. The bill was enacted into law on Jan. 1, 2021.

The Texas Institute for Electronics will potentially pursue funding in part from CHIPS Act programs, as UT says the program will address the needs of both industry and government and will help recruit, educate and train the next generation of highly-skilled industry innovators with cutting-edge facilities.

Following the roundtable discussion on Monday, Cornyn and McCaul will tour UT's Texas Advanced Computing Center. Employees at the center design and operate powerful computing resources.

