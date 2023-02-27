UT Austin approves 'provisional return' of Texas Cowboys, Pi Kappa Phi as part of new accountability program

The provisional returns will end after the organizations successfully complete all requirements of the Successful Student Organization program.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published on Feb. 22.

The University of Texas at Austin has approved the "provisional return" of two student organizations suspended for hazing violations.

The school said it has approved the applications of both the Texas Cowboys and Pi Kappa Phi to "rebuild and return to campus on a provisional basis." The approval is part of UT's new Nine Dimensions of Successful Student Organizations program, which the school says fosters a culture of accountability with the goal to prevent and correct behavior like hazing.

"The Successful Student Organizations program, believed to be the only one of its kind, provides a purposeful road map that applies to any organization’s needs. Its curriculum strengthens organizations in good standing and corrects concerning behavior of at-risk organizations," UT said in a news release. "For groups removed from campus, it creates an opportunity to responsibly rebuild and return over time as successful organizations through provisional return."

Under provisional return, both groups are required to immediately begin work on the Successful Student Organizations curriculum. The dimensions must be completed successfully and sequentially, with oversight by UT's Office of the Dean of Students.

The Texas Cowboys were investigated for hazing after the death of Nicholas Cumberland, who died in September 2018 following a car crash after attending an off-campus retreat. UT found that the group engaged in hazing, alcohol misconduct and other harmful behavior, and the Texas Cowboys were suspended for six years in 2019.

Pi Kappa Phi was suspended for four years in October 2019 for hazing, which included forcing members to eat cat food and chugging milk mixed with hand soap, the university found.

UT said both groups will face the following additional requirements:

"The Texas Cowboys’ first two membership cohorts and Pi Kappa Phi’s first membership cohort will each be limited to 25 members

Each group’s first cohort must complete the Successful Student Organizations curriculum before the next cohort is recruited. Each subsequent cohort and future cohorts will receive onboarding and training about the organization created by the first cohort

Each group is required to have routine check-ins with the Office of the Dean of Students for one year after completing the Successful Student Organizations curriculum

Neither group is permitted to represent the university in an official capacity during their respective provisional return periods. The earliest the Texas Cowboys can do so is spring 2024

Each group must submit for approval its organization’s advising structure and engagement plan, including adviser training and meeting schedule and attendance at events

Each group must submit a calendar with all activities to the Office of the Dean of Students for approval two weeks prior to the start of each term during the provisional return period"

UT said the provisional returns are not time-based but instead will end after the organizations successfully complete all requirements of the Successful Student Organizations program and any additional terms in their provisional return agreement. At that point, full privileges will be restored.

The groups may accept or appeal the terms of their provisional returns, according to UT.

UT said that, to date, five student organizations are taking part in the Successful Student Organizations program. The Texas Cowboys and Pi Kappa Phi are the first two that have been selected for provisional return.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube