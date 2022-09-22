UT Austin hits record high for enrollment, graduation rates

UT said it improved the graduation rates by implementing a variety of programs to improve student success and provide support in students' goals toward their degree.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin announced that it admitted its largest incoming freshman class for fall 2022.

In a recent report published by the university, enrollment for first-time, first-year undergraduate students hit 9,109, which surpasses the record high of 9,060 from last year. Total enrollment also rose to 52,384, which surpassed the all-time high of 52,261 set in 2002.

The report credits the increases of enrollment to the university's commitment to improving the four- and six-year graduation rates, which hit an all-time high in 2022. Four-year graduation rates hit 73.5%, an increase of 21 percentage points, and six-year graduation rates hit 87.8%, an increase of nine percentage points.

UT said it improved the graduation rates by implementing a variety of programs to improve student success and provide support in students' goals toward their degree. These programs include:

Peer mentoring

Academic support

Scholarship support

“Year after year, increasingly more of the most outstanding students from across Texas and beyond want to enroll at our world-class university,” UT President Jay Hartzell said. “Improved graduation rates reduce students’ expenses and allow them to generate income sooner, while also expanding opportunities for incoming students who seek the rigorous education and vibrant college experience that UT offers.”

The data for this report was collected on the 12th class day of the current fall term. To learn more about the demographics of UT enrollment and the increases the university has seen over the last decade, read the full report.

