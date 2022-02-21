UT president says removing tenure would cripple school's ability to recruit, retain great faculty

President Hartzell also said it would hurt UT's students by not being able to learn "from the very best in the country."

AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas President Jay Hartzell sent a letter to faculty following Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick's comments last week that the "teaching of critical race theory should be grounds for firing at Texas universities."

In a press conference Friday, Patrick said there will be bills next legislative session to end tenure and revoke tenure over critical race theory at Texas universities.

According to Patrick, who is currently campaigning for reelection, the Texas Legislature has the ability to determine curriculums in schools because they are elected by the people.

Patrick argued that the teaching of critical race theory suggests that white people are racist and that people of color are victims. He added that he stood with Black people during the time of segregation and that Americans should remember those times, but he believes critical race theory divides people and teaches them that they are either racist or a victim, which he says is inaccurate. You can read more about Patrick's comments here.

In Hartzell's letter to faculty, he said, "Removing tenure would not only cripple Texas’ ability to recruit and retain great faculty members, it would also hurt Texas students, who would not be able to stay in state knowing that they will be learning from the very best in the country." Hartzell added that it would also "increase the risk of universities across the state making bad decisions for the wrong reasons."

Hartzell said in the letter that decisions about who to promote and grant tenure to are arguably the most important that the university faces. The faculty is the university's biggest investment for teaching and research missions and thus sets the standard for UT's impact, according to Hartzell.

Hartzell provided two anecdotal examples of UT professors recommended for promotions due to their excellence. He spoke of Dr. Philipp Kraehenbuehl and Dr. Mary Beth Schmitt, who are both recommended for promotion to Associate Professor with tenure.

"As a state and country, we want professors like Drs. Kraehenbuehl and Schmitt to be empowered to do their research and teach our students," Hartzell said. "Tenure is part of what keeps them at UT and gives them the security and long-run horizon to tackle hard problems."

Critical race theory isn't taught in Texas public schools, but lawmakers did pass two bills in 2021 related to the concept. While neither specifically mentions critical race theory, both laws focus on how teachers talk about racism, history and current events.

The UT faculty council approved a resolution earlier this month defending the freedom to teach about race, gender and critical race theory.

To read Hartzell's full letter, click here.

