UT Austin pausing band practice, performances this week due to COVID-19 protocols

The university has not yet disclosed exactly what prompted the pause.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Longhorn Band and Longhorn Pep Band will be pausing activity this week due to COVID-19 protocols, according to a statement published on the University of Texas website on Tuesday.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the Longhorn Band and Longhorn Pep Band are pausing their practice sessions this week due to COVID-19 protocols and will not be able to perform at Texas Athletics events," the statement reads. "The Longhorn Pep Band was scheduled to perform at volleyball matches on Thursday and Friday, and the Longhorn Band was scheduled to perform at UT’s football road game at TCU on Saturday, but neither band will be able to attend those events."

The university did not provide further information disclosing what exactly prompted the pause in activity, but KVUE has reached out for more details. This article will be updated if received.

According to UT Austin's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been a total of 4,364 COVID-19 cases at the university since Aug. 26, 2020. As of Sept. 28, there were an estimated 74 active cases among faculty and staff.

Texas Football is set to take on TCU in Fort Worth, and UT Volleyball has games scheduled Thursday and Friday here at Gregory Gymnasium against West Virginia.