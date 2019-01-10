AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin has dismissed Professor Dan Welcher after allegations surfaced that he sexually harassed students, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Dan Welcher is a professor at UT's Butler School of Music.

Mary Ellen Poole, who is the director of the Butler School, said she was “sick to her stomach” after leaving a two-hour meeting with the entire composition department, the Statesman reported.

The Statesman said Poole made it clear that she believes the allegations are valid, adding that Welcher would not be returning to the school, “except to clean out his office.” The Office of Inclusion and Equity is reportedly launching a full investigation into Welcher.

Shilpa Bakre with UT Austin gave KVUE the following statement:

"The safety of students is always the university’s top priority. As soon as the university learned about the recent allegations surrounding Professor Welcher, swift action was taken to refer the alleged wrong doing to the appropriate university offices for review. Professor Welcher is prohibited from any contact with students until the matter is resolved."

The university has a link to resources online on how students can file a report for sexual harassment or assault.

