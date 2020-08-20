UT students return to campus for 'Moov-In' Day, but it looks a little different

While some students moved into dorms early this week, most students will move in from Aug. 20 to 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — New students are starting their adventure at the University of Texas this week, with a "Mooov-In" no freshman has experienced before.

The official move-in to the dorms lasts from Aug. 20 through Aug. 23 and involves extended move-in hours to ensure students can do so safely.

As of Wednesday, approximately 600 students already moved in. Aaron Voyles, director for residence hall operations, expects the campus to get busier through the remainder of the week as the majority of students arrive.

University officials stated 3,700 students plan to live in dorms this year compared to last year's 7,000 students.

Voyles believes the move-in is going smoothly so far, and just wants to remind families to wear masks, social distance and show up at a student's scheduled move-in time.

"This will help us ensure that you can move in quickly and efficiently," said Voyles.

Austin's top doctor, Dr. Mark Escott, said he has no doubt universities will see COVID-19 cases as they re-open.

The University spent $22,000 on cleaning supplies alone to make the transition as clean and safe as possible.

Once students move in, just like any other year, the university has welcome activities organized, and while they are all digital, UT Austin Interim President Jay Hartzell said its a great idea to attend.

"We have designed it that way to connect with other students so grab that calendar, fill it up with Longhorn welcome events and jump right into life as a longhorn," he said. "It's a great way to get to know UT, your fellow classmates and it's your official welcome to your life as a UT student."

Mooov-In is from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. For information or questions about Mooov-In, visit UT's housing and dining page.