UT Austin welcomes new professor Kendra Scott

She will be co-teaching a course called Women in Entrepreneurship.

The University of Texas is adding a familiar name to its list of professors.

Austin jeweler and entrepreneur Kendra Scott has been appointed professor of practice at the UT College of Fine Arts. She will co-teach a course called Women in Entrepreneurship alongside Jan Ryan, who is a professor of practice and the executive director of the Center for Creative Entrepreneurship.

Students who take the course will receive "hands-on, tangible tools to equip and empower female entrepreneurs." The course will have a mix of lectures, experimental exercises and guest speakers, and is targeted at students who want to start their own company or understand the entrepreneurial mindset.

"The class will immerse students in the core tenets of creating a new business, will expose the obstacles and challenges women face in contemporary society and will offer strategies to overcome them," the university said.

The course will only be open to 30 lucky students who were admitted to the class through an application process in the spring. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be taught online.

Scott said she's honored to join the university as a professor of practice.

“We’ve seen a real hunger for programming and classes that lift up and support aspiring female entrepreneurs, and I am eager to further our work with the WEL Institute by bringing my own experience and expertise to the classroom,” she added.