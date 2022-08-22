UT Austin's enrollment continues to grow

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, competition for entry into the University of Texas at Austin has continued.

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday, Aug. 22, is the first day of school for students and staff at the University of Texas at Austin. And while many are continuing their education on campus, thousands are only just beginning.

While the official enrollment numbers for the 2022-2023 school year have yet to be determined, UT has seen a steady rise in people trying to get their degrees from the prestigious school.

Between 2019 and 2020 – the timeframe when schools went from in-person learning to virtual learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic – UT's enrollment only went down by a couple hundred students. The enrollment number for the 2019-20 school year was 50,894. For 2020-2021, the enrollment number was 50,282.

In 2021, the return of in-person learning brought students back in bigger numbers. That year, there were 40,916 undergraduate students and 11,075 graduate students, making for an enrollment total of 51,991.

At UT, students come from all 50 states and 123 different countries. Women make up more than 55% of the student population, while men make up nearly 45%.

