Police at the University of Texas are investigating after an employee was reportedly attacked by someone wearing a hood over his face in the early morning hours of Aug. 13.

At 2:15 a.m., the UT Police Department said a facilities employee was walking to his car in the parking lot at the Facilities Complex Building located at 1301 East Dean Keeton St. That's when UTPD said a man who had his face covered punched the employee in the head, face and back before running to a waiting vehicle.

The car – which may have been a Nissan or Infinity – took off, and the employee was treated by medics for minor injuries, UTPD said.

Police said the employee may have known the suspect, who is described as being 5 foot 7 inches with a slim build. The suspect was reportedly wearing long sleeves and had a hood over his face.

UTPD is continuing to investigate the incident. If you have any information about the crime, you should call 512-471-4441 and select extension nine.

