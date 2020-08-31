2 UT Austin dorm students test positive for coronavirus

One student living in the Jester Residence Hall and another student living in the San Jacinto Residence Hall tested positive for the virus.

AUSTIN, Texas — A spokesperson for the University of Texas at Austin has confirmed to KVUE that two dorm residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This comes just a few days after UT's fall semester began on Aug. 26.

According to J.B. Bird, a spokesperson for UT, one student living in the Jester Residence Hall and another student living in the San Jacinto Residence Hall tested positive for the virus. The two students have been isolating since testing positive.

Public health professionals have also reached out to notify people who were exposed to the students for 15 minutes or more at a distance of less than six feet, advising them to get tested and self-quarantine.

"The number of cases will continue to be updated on our COVID-19 dashboard and if isolated cases evolve into significant clusters, the information will be shared on our website," Bird said.

According to The Daily Texan, University Housing and Dining notified at least two secondary contacts of the infected person who lives in San Jacinto dormitory on Friday evening.

