UT Austin community cares for campus cat after landscaping removes his home

AUSTIN, Texas — Employees at the University of Texas at Austin have stepped up to care for the school's resident cat after landscape workers removed his home.

According to The Daily Texan, the bushes Domino lives in died as a result of February's winter storm. Last week, Landscape Services removed the dead bushes.

The landscape workers didn't fill the hole Domino uses to go under the building and replaced his shelter and food bowl after removing the bushes, The Daily Texan reports. The cat is currently at a new location but should locate to the bushes shortly.

Carin Peterson, the senior training and outreach coordinator for Environmental Health and Safety (EHS), said Landscape Services are well aware of the cats on campus and asked her group to put the word out before they did anything to let the people who take care of the cats know the removal of the bushes was going to happen.

Peterson told The Daily Texan that while this was the first time EHS has worked with Domino, the group has ensured the safety of other animals on campus in the past.

Landscape Services plans to replant the bushes when it gets cooler. Domino can safely return to his home then.