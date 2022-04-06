Lawsuit against UT's affirmative action policies may be revived, report says

This is the third time the same group has filed a lawsuit against UT's admissions policy.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published in 2016.

A group is looking to revive a lawsuit challenging the University of Texas at Austin's affirmative action program, according to KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman. This is the third time the group has filed a lawsuit against UT's admissions policy.

Lawyers representing the conservative nonprofit Students for Fair Admissions are asking a panel of three judges with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to take another look at the lawsuit after it was dismissed in 2021, the Statesman reported. The group also sued in 2018 but dropped that case.

In 2016, judges sided in favor of the university after the group filed a lawsuit on behalf of Abigail Fisher, a white student who was denied admission to UT. The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 4-3 in favor of UT, saying the university's policy does not violate federal law.

Students for Fair Admissions is a nonprofit of "more than 20,000 students, parents and others" who believe that racial classifications and preferences in college admissions are "unfair, unnecessary, and unconstitutional," according to the group's website.

Since 2019, UT has automatically admitted eligible Texas students in the top 6% of their high school graduating class.

According to UT's website, under state law, 90% of first-year students must be in-state residents and of those, 75% must be automatically admitted to UT Austin. The remaining 25% of in-state students are admitted through a holistic review process, which considers things like class rank, academic background, race and ethnicity, family circumstances and special accomplishments.