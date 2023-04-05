UT Austin to celebrate Class of 2023 with commencement ceremony Saturday

The ceremony will be held at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

AUSTIN, Texas — Horns up, Longhorns! It's time to celebrate your transition from a student to a Texas Ex.

The University of Texas at Austin is hosting its 140th campus-wide commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, after two days of the individual college convocations.

The commencement will be held at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It's recommended that guests arrive at 6 p.m. Graduates can arrive no later than 6:45 p.m.

Tickets for the event can be found on UT's commencement website.

The commencement will feature Hayes Barnard as the keynote speaker. Barnard is an entrepreneur, business owner and philanthropist who founded a nonprofit that is providing clean electricity and safe drinking water to people in underserved communities.

Parking

UT's campus has multiple parking garages to accommodate the tens of thousands of attendees visiting. All campus garages – except CCG at the AT&T Conference Center, Guadalupe and Nueces garages – will be free starting Thursday, May 4, through Saturday. Additionally, surface parking is available at Lots 37-39 at the LBJ Presidential Library.

For the campus-wide commencement, all parking garages and lots will be free and available for visitors to park in. The Manor Garage will have levels specific for ADA-compliant parking.

For a more detailed look at the best parking options, check out this map for the spring convocation and commencement ceremonies.

Individual Convocations

Each of UT Austin's 18 individual colleges and schools will be hosting their own graduation ceremonies, or convocations, to honor those earning degrees. Some ceremonies will require tickets to be reserved. Prospective graduates are encouraged to contact their individual college to learn more.

Colleges will be awarding degrees on the following days:

Thursday, May 4

McCombs School of Business Master of Science, Technology Commercialization

Cockrell School of Engineering Master's and Doctoral candidates

College of Liberal Arts

Dell Medical School

Friday, May 5

McCombs School of Business Bachelor of Business Administration programs Master of Science Programs in Business Analytics, Finance, Information Technology and Management, Marketing Master of Business Administration programs

Moody College of Communication

Cockrell School of Engineering Undergraduate programs

College of Fine Arts

Jackson School of Geosciences

School of Information

College of Liberal Arts Department of Government/ International Relations & Global Studies Departments of History and English Department of Psychology Plan II Honors Program

School of Nursing

College of Pharmacy

Saturday, May 6

School of Architecture

McCombs School of Business (Master in Professional Accounting Programs)

College of Education

The Graduate School

School of Law

College of Liberal Arts Department of Economics Department of Mexican American and Latino/a Studies

College of Natural Sciences Degrees in Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Neuroscience Degrees in Astronomy, Computer Science, Human Development and Family Sciences, Human Ecology, Mathematics, Nutrition, Physics, Public Health, Textiles and Apparel

LBJ School of Public Affairs

Steve Hicks School of Social Work

Graduates and their families can stay in the loop on commencement updates by texting "UTGRAD23" to 888-777 to sign-up. All phone numbers will be removed from the text chain after commencement.