UT Austin to celebrate Class of 2023 with commencement ceremony Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — Horns up, Longhorns! It's time to celebrate your transition from a student to a Texas Ex.
The University of Texas at Austin is hosting its 140th campus-wide commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 6, after two days of the individual college convocations.
The commencement will be held at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It's recommended that guests arrive at 6 p.m. Graduates can arrive no later than 6:45 p.m.
Tickets for the event can be found on UT's commencement website.
The commencement will feature Hayes Barnard as the keynote speaker. Barnard is an entrepreneur, business owner and philanthropist who founded a nonprofit that is providing clean electricity and safe drinking water to people in underserved communities.
Parking
UT's campus has multiple parking garages to accommodate the tens of thousands of attendees visiting. All campus garages – except CCG at the AT&T Conference Center, Guadalupe and Nueces garages – will be free starting Thursday, May 4, through Saturday. Additionally, surface parking is available at Lots 37-39 at the LBJ Presidential Library.
For the campus-wide commencement, all parking garages and lots will be free and available for visitors to park in. The Manor Garage will have levels specific for ADA-compliant parking.
For a more detailed look at the best parking options, check out this map for the spring convocation and commencement ceremonies.
Individual Convocations
Each of UT Austin's 18 individual colleges and schools will be hosting their own graduation ceremonies, or convocations, to honor those earning degrees. Some ceremonies will require tickets to be reserved. Prospective graduates are encouraged to contact their individual college to learn more.
Colleges will be awarding degrees on the following days:
Thursday, May 4
- McCombs School of Business
- Master of Science, Technology Commercialization
- Cockrell School of Engineering
- Master's and Doctoral candidates
- College of Liberal Arts
- Dell Medical School
Friday, May 5
- McCombs School of Business
- Bachelor of Business Administration programs
- Master of Science Programs in Business Analytics, Finance, Information Technology and Management, Marketing
- Master of Business Administration programs
- Moody College of Communication
- Cockrell School of Engineering
- Undergraduate programs
- College of Fine Arts
- Jackson School of Geosciences
- School of Information
- College of Liberal Arts
- Department of Government/ International Relations & Global Studies
- Departments of History and English
- Department of Psychology
- Plan II Honors Program
- School of Nursing
- College of Pharmacy
Saturday, May 6
- School of Architecture
- McCombs School of Business (Master in Professional Accounting Programs)
- College of Education
- The Graduate School
- School of Law
- College of Liberal Arts
- Department of Economics
- Department of Mexican American and Latino/a Studies
- College of Natural Sciences
- Degrees in Biochemistry, Biology, Chemistry, Environmental Science, Medical Laboratory Science, Neuroscience
- Degrees in Astronomy, Computer Science, Human Development and Family Sciences, Human Ecology, Mathematics, Nutrition, Physics, Public Health, Textiles and Apparel
- LBJ School of Public Affairs
- Steve Hicks School of Social Work
Graduates and their families can stay in the loop on commencement updates by texting "UTGRAD23" to 888-777 to sign-up. All phone numbers will be removed from the text chain after commencement.