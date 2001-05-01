Ten former Longhorns to be inducted to UT Hall of Honor

The induction ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 15.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ten former University of Texas student-athletes will be inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor in October.

The 2021 class will be be recognized alongside the 14 selections who were previously announced as the Class of 2020. The induction ceremony will be held on Friday, Oct. 15.

Class of 2021 inductees:

Mike Adams (Football, 1992-93, 1995-96)

Clay Britt (Swimming & Diving, 1980-83)

Richard Duncan (Track & Field, 1994-97)

Peter Gardere (Football, 1989-92)

J.P. Howell (Baseball, 2003-04)

Jessica Livingston Gibson (Swimming & Diving, 2006-07, ‘09)

Courtney Okolo (Track & Field, 2013-16)

Tobie Smith (Swimming & Diving, 1992-95)

Bailey Webster (Volleyball, 2009, 2011-13)

Nikki Busch Zigler (Volleyball, 1988-91)

Class of 2020 inductees:

Alexandria Anderson (Track & Field, 2006-09)

D.J. Augustin (Basketball, 2006-08)

Jamaal Charles (Football, 2005-07; Track & Field, 2006-07)

Brad Elder (Golf, 1995-98)

Erika Hansen-Stebbins (Swimming & Diving, 1990-92)

Juliann Faucette Johnson (Volleyball, 2007-10)

Kasey Moore Powers (Soccer, 2005-08)

Jordan Shipley (Football, 2006-09)

Heather (Schreiber) Stark (Basketball, 2001-05)

David Thomas (Football, 2002-05)

P.J. Tucker (Basketball, 2003-06)

Glenn Blackwood (Football, 1976-78)

Rick Bradley (Baseball, 1973-75)

Tom Penders (Basketball head coach, 1988-98)

The ceremony will start at 7 p.m. in the LBJ Auditorium and Conference Center on the UT campus, located at 2313 Red River St. Tickets for the Hall of Honor show will be general admission and go on sale Monday, Sept. 20, for $25 per person online here.