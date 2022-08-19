UT Austin kicks off dorm move-ins

Thousands of students will be moving into UT's dorm rooms Friday and Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It's "Mooov-In" time at the University of Texas at Austin! During "Mooov-In," over 7,000 students are expected to arrive Friday and Saturday to get their dorm rooms ready for the beginning of the school year.

Starting Friday morning, students can go to Disch-Falk Field, UT's baseball stadium, to pick up their room keys and a pass to unload their belongings. UT staff will be there from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, staff be at Disch-Falk from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

With 75% of students being incoming freshmen, it will be a day full of emotions.

"You've got students coming from literally all over the world and moving into the residence halls and leaving home for the first time for many of them," said Brandon Jones, UT's director of student learning development. "So, there's a mixture of excitement, there's a mixture of sadness because they're leaving their families, many of them, for the very first time."

Jones said everyone should arrive at the time they scheduled their check-in. The period to schedule opened on July 1 in each student's housing portal. Jones expects the busiest check-in times to be in the morning, around noon and at the end of the day.

Jones added that living in a dorm is a great experience for students because they are able to live in the community.

"Students who live with us in the residence halls get intentional focus from staff members to help them with their on-campus living experience," Jones said. "The fact that not only do you have people who are intentionally focused on every aspect of their experience as students, as residents and as customers, but also our focus on learning. We don't stop the learning just because you're back in your residence hall because we've got lots of cool things for our students to engage and participate in even when they're not in class."

Jones is excited to welcome students back. UT begins class on Monday, Aug. 22.

Click here for everything you need to know about Mooov-In.

Pamela Comme on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube