University of Texas now providing Narcan to students, staff and faculty for free

Narcan, or naloxone, is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. It's now available at a library on campus and in all on-campus residence halls.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas said it is now providing a potentially life-saving medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose for free to everyone on campus.

In addition to being available for emergency access in all on-campus residence halls, Narcan, or naloxone, is now available for free to UT students, faculty and staff at the Perry-Castañeda Library in the form of a nasal spray.

The move comes after Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) saw at least 12 people taken to the hospital early this month due to drug overdoses. There were a total of seven incidents in the downtown area, and two people died on the scene.

The Healthyhorns tweeted on Thursday that the Perry-Castañeda Library is both a distribution hub and emergency access point, meaning it can be picked up for immediate use or to take home for potential later use.

Naloxone is a life-saving medication used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. In addition to being available for emergency access in all on-campus residence halls, it is now available for free to UT students, faculty and staff at the PCL in the form of a nasal spray. pic.twitter.com/KkM2OHwiO2 — Healthyhorns (@Healthyhorns) March 16, 2022

"I like to compare it to a fire extinguisher. Hopefully, you're never going to need to use a fire extinguisher in your life. However, if you have a fire in your house, you really want it there," Claire Zagorski, program director and harm reduction instructor with Texas Opioid Training Initiative at the University of Texas at Austin, said in an ealier interiview with KVUE.

Narcan can also be found ay any pharmacy, even without a prescription from a doctor.