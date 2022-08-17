University of Texas working to reimagine East Mall landscape to honor Precursors

According to the university, the project aims to honor the university's first generation of Black students.

AUSTIN, Texas — Plans are underway at the University of Texas to reimagine the East Mall in hopes of honoring the university's Precursors, UT's first generation of Black students.

President Jay Hartzell announced the initiative to redesign the East Mall landscape in 2020. The working title has been called the "We Are Texas East Mall Commemorative Space."

According to the university, the project will create a larger East Mall area that will be "dedicated to community members who helped advance the university’s commitment to serve the entire state of Texas and people of every background, race and life experience."

“We are excited and proud to honor the Precursors, whose perseverance in the face of extraordinary challenges helped pave the way for the opportunities our Longhorns enjoy today,” President Hartzell said. “It has been extremely rewarding to see our community come together to reimagine this prominent campus space as a reflection of our university’s core values and our incredibly diverse and talented students, faculty, staff and alumni.”

The Precursors group is currently led by President Cloteal Haynes.

“On behalf of the Precursors, we applaud President Hartzell and all engaged in this project for following through with their commitment to honor the first Black undergraduates allowed to enroll at The University of Texas at Austin and recognize the contribution these courageous pioneers made to ensure that the university would be more reflective of our state’s cultural and racial mosaic,” said Haynes.

UT has selected award-winning MASS Design Group to help lead the project's vision.

Learn more on the university's website.