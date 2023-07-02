University of Texas at Austin awarded $1M grant for cancer research

The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) has awarded nine universities in the UT system 37 grants that total $65.4 million.

The University of Texas at Austin was awarded $1,050,000 by a Texas grant for cancer research.

The Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) has awarded nine universities in the UT system 37 grants that total $65.4 million. All of these grants will go toward different avenues of cancer research conducted at their respective university.

The following UT institutions include:

UT MD Anderson: 15 grants for $19,381,492

UT Southwestern: 10 grants for $14,673,837

UT Health Houston: five grants for $10,995,385

UT Health San Antonio: two grants for $3,992,330

UT Rio Grande Valley: one grant for $6 million

UT Dallas: one grant for $6 million

UTMB: one grant for $2,257,898

UT Austin: one grant for $1,050,000

UT San Antonio: one grant for $1,049,128

“For UT institutions to receive almost two-thirds of CPRIT’s most recent round of grants speaks volumes to the caliber and quality of cancer research conducted and therapies delivered to benefit Texans all over our state – not to mention from all across the country and world,” said UT System Chancellor James B. Milliken. “The innovations of our faculty, doctors, and students in the pursuit of cancer therapies and cures are extending and saving lives.”

The CPRIT was created by the Texas Legislature and approved in a statewide vote in 2007, which resulted in the Lone Star State fighting cancer. Texas voters in 2019 provided an additional $3 billion, totaling $6 billion, in investments in cancer research and prevention for CPRIT.

Since its creation in 2007, the CPRIT has awarded research institutions and organizations in Texas over $3 billion through their academic research, prevention and product development research programs.

Additionally, the agency has brought over 288 researchers to Texas and supported the establishment, expansion or relocation of 51 companies to continue research in Texas. Furthermore, the agency has also supported more than 8.2 million prevention services reaching all 254 counties across the Lone Star State.