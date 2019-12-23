AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above is regarding crime on West Campus near UT Austin.

University of Texas students, rejoice.

A P. Terry's stand is coming to UT Austin's campus in the spring of 2020, the business announced.

The beloved fast-food institution has 16 locations across the Austin area and even in San Marcos. Now, the old-fashioned burgers and delectable shakes are making their way to the 40 acres.

RELATED:

'Put the phone down!' | Former P. Terry's employee posts heartfelt manifesto to customers

P. Terry's heading to help Texas flood victims in Kingsland

Just in time for the holidays, P. Terry's announced via social media Dec. 23 that the burger joint is opening its first UT location in the coming year.

P. Terry's isn't a stranger to UT's campus. In 2017, P. Terry's expanded into taco territory with a new restaurant titled Taco Ranch. Currently, there is a Taco Ranch location in the campus area on Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.

The company said more details on the UT P. Terry's location will follow.

WATCH: UT Austin's historic Littlefield Mansion: Is it really haunted?

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

First case of measles in Travis County since 1999 confirmed

‘Close friend’ of missing Austin mom found dead booked in jail, was plotting to take her baby: Sources

Timeline: What we know about Austin mom Heidi Broussard and baby Margot Carey

'She was always a really good mom' | Neighbors remember Austin woman Heidi Broussard

'The family is overwhelmed with grief' | Mom of Heidi Broussard grateful for community's support