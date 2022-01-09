Ukrainian refugees adjusting to studies at UT Austin

Several refugees were selected to take part in a scholar program at UT where they will conduct research and teach different subjects.

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is providing nine paid scholar positions to Ukrainian refugees. They will be conducting research, and some will be teaching different subjects.

They said they are glad to be in Austin and are adjusting to being in Central Texas.

"First of all, it's very hot for me. Yes, because it's not typical, maybe, temperature for Ukrainians," Dr. Tetiana Klynina said.



“I am glad, for sure. It is really, these are people, are very helpful here, and it is really, I am impressed with the university," Victoria Trofimenko said.



Many of these Ukrainian scholars were dealing with very difficult circumstances with the war going on with Russia before coming to Austin.

"We saw fire, and we a lot heard a lot of weapons. We saw rockets," Klynina said.

"Under my windows, I heard the gunshots of soldiers against those groups, Russian special forces," Dr. Yuriy Loboda said.



Trofimenko said she grabbed her daughter and mother and fled to the Czech Republic before coming to Austin.



"At that point, I had to save my child, so we left," Trofimenko said.

Her daughter is here with her in Austin.



Project Manager Michelle Daniel and Dr. Mary Neuburger played a big role in helping these scholars come to the U.S.



"Very honored to help these people. They are also amazing warm and brilliant people and just a huge boon to the UT campus," Daniel said.

These scholars will get paid up to $100,000 and are living on campus. Many said the money will go to help loved ones back in Ukraine.

"I lost friends, especially on the first days. I have to support their families. I have to help wounded soldiers. I just have to share my salary with those who are still on the battlefront," Loboda said.

These Ukrainian scholars said they are grateful to be here and that they will always be thinking about their loved ones back in Ukraine, while also trying to make a difference in Austin over the next year.

"I hope I can contribute with my knowledge and my experience," Roman Mykhailyshyn said.

