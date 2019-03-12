AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas Athletics Department is inviting the public to attend the groundbreaking for the Moody Center, the university's new basketball arena.

Those who attend the Tuesday event can partake in food, live music and Christmas pictures with Bevo, the school's mascot.

The $338 million project, approved by the Board of Regents in December 2018, will replace the 42-year-old Frank Erwin Center, currently home to the UT men's and women's basketball teams.

"With the changes in entertainment, the changes in environment, I think that it was time for an upgrade in facility, and I think the Moody Center is going to be one of the premier facilities in the country for basketball and for entertainment," said Drew Martin, the executive senior associate athletics director for external affairs at UT.

The event is scheduled to happen from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. south of Mike A. Myers Stadium and Soccer Field and is open to the public.

In addition to the groundbreaking set to happen at 5 p.m., guests can also catch a concert by Moon Taxi at 5:30 p.m., and enjoy free food from 10 food trucks, free sodas and buy alcoholic beverages.

Families can also take pictures with the school's beloved mascot, Bevo, at the event.

More than 3,500 people have signed up to attend the groundbreaking.

Martin said, if possible, they prefer people to RSVP online using the code, "moody," so they can track how many people plan to attend Tuesday's groundbreaking.

Guest parking is free and first-come-first-serve at the Manor Garage on the corner of Clyde Littlefield Drive and Robert Dedman Drive. Due to construction in the area, officials ask that drivers access the Manor Garage from Dean Keeton Street onto Robert Dedman Drive, then use the Clyde Littlefield Drive north entrance into the garage.

When spaces fill up, guests can use ride-shares or pay for parking in the East Campus Garage or Health Center Garage.

"This is going to be such a treasure for the City of Austin, in addition to men and women's basketball," Martin said.

The name for the arena was designated Moody Center after the Galveston-based Moody Foundation provided a $130 million grant toward the construction. The arena can also host other events such as concerts and graduations.

The arena will hold about 10,000 people for UT basketball games and can expand to 15,000 seats for those other events when needed.

