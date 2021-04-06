Texas 4000 for Cancer team expected to cross the finish line in Austin Friday afternoon

The group of students took off from the UT campus on June 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — They did it! The Texas 4000 for Cancer team is expected to cross the finish line in Austin on Friday afternoon to complete its more than 4,000-mile summer ride across the U.S.

The group of 85 fully vaccinated University of Texas students took off from campus on June 4, to begin the 70-day ride. The ride's purpose is to raise awareness, hope and funds for the fight against cancer. It is the longest annual charity bike ride in the world.

Typically, the ride goes from Austin to Anchorage, Alaska, but due to the pandemic and border crossing, the riders stayed in the main 48 states this year. The riders were scheduled to make daily stops until they completed their roundtrip back to Austin.

The team will hold a finish line celebration Friday at 5 p.m. at the roundabout outside the F.L. Winship Drama Building on the UT campus. This will be the first time in history that the ride both started and will end on the campus.

Since 2004, more than 980 students have completed the ride, raising over $12.1 million and logging more than 5.3 million miles, according to Texas 4000 organizers.