AUSTIN, Texas — It was a special event featuring Professor McConaughey himself.

The University of Texas at Austin hosted a pre-release screening of Matthew McConaughey's new film "The Gentlemen" at the Hogg Memorial Auditorium on Tuesday evening.

Following the screening, the Minister of Culture and RTF professor took questions from students to help them understand the industry they want to break into.

"With the athletes, I watch them work, I watch them play. This is my game. I get to bring my game to them and show them now," McConaughey told KVUE.

"The Gentlemen," directed by Guy Richie, also stars Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding and Michelle Dockery. It opens in theaters on Friday.

