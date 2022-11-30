Matthew McConaughey teaching a new class on commercials at UT in 2023

This will be the actor's second class at UT as a professor of practice. He has been a visiting professor since 2015.

Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey will return to the University of Texas at Austin lecture hall for the upcoming spring semester to co-teach a class in the university's Department of Radio-Television-Film.

Professor McConaughey will help lead the class called "Script to Screen: Commercials," which will focus on the actor's own commercial work. According to the course catalog, students who take the class "garner insight into the making of major advertising campaigns."

"Students will explore the production of commercials as well as the development and distribution of advertising campaigns from the ad agency perspective. Script to Screen: Commercials is an essential “how-to” for students who are serious about advertising, marketing, producing or directing," the course description read.

The class is open to students in the Radio-Television-Film program at UT Austin and is cross-listed with the Stan Richards School of Advertising and Public Relations. Non-majors will not be allowed.

The spring 2023 semester will mark the second time McConaughey will teach a class as a "professor of practice," a title he received from the university in 2019. In the fall of that year, he taught another version of the "Script to Screen" class.

McConaughey has been a visiting professor at UT since 2015 when he first began teaching the "Script to Screen" class with Professor Scott Rice. According to the university, McConaughey developed the course's curriculum.

This time around, the actor will teach the class alongside Rice and Professor Laura Bright. Rice is an Emmy Award-winning filmmaker and commercial director in the Department of Radio-Television-Film. Bright is an associate professor in the Stan Richards School of Advertising and Public Relations.

McConaughey earned a film dree from UT Austin in 1993.