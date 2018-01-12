ARLINGTON, Texas — The Texas-Oklahoma game may not start until 11 a.m. on Saturday morning, but that didn't stop some Longhorn and Sooner tailgaters from getting to AT&T Stadium over 24 hours in advance.

KVUE reporter Hank Cavagnaro, digital producer Paul Livengood, and photojournalist Jackson Grimm rolled up to a RV set up unlike anything they'd ever seen. With four RV's connected in somewhat of a "super tailgate," Annette Ward and Teresa Thompson told the KVUE team they arrived at AT&T Stadium at 7 a.m. Friday morning to set up.

"Whatever it takes, we were going to get here," Ward said.

In fact, Ward and Thompspn were part of the group which was named H-E-B's UT Tailgate of the Year during the final home game against Iowa State.

Part of the reason they might have won the Tailgate of the Year, according to Ward and Thompson, is their adorable, furry tailgate mascots: Bevo and Princess. Bevo and Princess are one-month-old baby goats, decked out in Longhorn apparel.

On the morning of the Big 12 Championship game, the KVUE team met up with this fun crowd again to see the full set up. Cavagnaro took the KVUE viewers for a quick tour during the KVUE Weekend Daybreak show.

After all was said and done, Ward and Thompson said they couldn't imagine being anywhere else to watch the Longhorns possibly take home the Big 12 crown.

For more sights from the RV park and around AT&T Stadium, take a look at some of the photos captured by the KVUE crew.

