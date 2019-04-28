AUSTIN, Texas — A group suing the University of Texas over admissions practices is dropping its lawsuit for now, but they promise they're not giving up.

According to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman, Students for Fair Admissions sued UT over unfairly accepting African-American and Hispanic applicants at the expense of white and Asian applicants.

Judges said the lawsuit was flawed in December and March because no one who was suing had actually been affected by such a policy.

The students tried to appeal the decision but then asked a judge to dismiss that appeal. A judge did so on Friday.

The group said they now plan to file a new lawsuit.

