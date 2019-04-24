BOSTON — The former University of Texas head tennis coach pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for his role in the massive college cheating scandal, according to the Department of Justice.

The admissions scandal involved cheating on college entrance exams including the SAT and ACT. It also involved securing admissions for prospective students by bribing coaches to admit them into athletic programs, regardless of athletic ability.

Michael Center made his appearance in a Boston courtroom Wednesday afternoon. He's accused of taking a $100,000 bribe to get a student into UT.

According to court documents, a witness told investigators that in 2015, Center agreed to accept the $100,000 bribe from the witness, in exchange for Center to designate a student as a UT tennis team recruit, thereby facilitating his admission to UT.

That student was reportedly from California and did not play competitive tennis.

Center was hired by UT in July of 2000 and has been a coach at the university for the past 18 seasons.

Center entered a guilty plea on counts of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

