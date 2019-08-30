AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas campus is hustling and bustling once again as classes are starting back up. But you may notice an older face roaming the campus this semester.

Terry Orr, 81, who served as Bastrop's mayor from 2008 to 2014, is going back to school.

"I enjoy learning," Orr said. "I enjoy expanding my mind. I think [I] still have a whole lot to offer to the world.”

This isn't Orr's first trip to college. He has a Bachelor and Master of Science in Civil Engineering from Texas A&M and more recently earned a Bachelor of Arts in Classical Archaeology from UT. He graduated with that degree in December 2018, at age 80.

Terry Orr earned a degree from UT in December of 2018.

Terry Orr

This time, Orr is going for his master's in Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies.

“My goal is to try to understand more of the world," Orr said.

He knows he's the oldest person in the classroom, but it doesn't bother him at all.

“Makes me feel good. You know, they’re smart people. If you wanna learn something, stick around with smart people," Orr said. “I hope they get a perspective on life."

Orr said he encourages anyone around his age to try going for a degree.

"Why not? If you're healthy and you have an interest," Orr said. "For someone my age? Get after it."

Terry Orr during his time as mayor of Bastrop.

Terry Orr

According to UT, there were 16 students aged 65 or older enrolled as undergrads in the Fall of 2017 and 14 in the Fall of 2018.

Below is a breakdown of the age demographics of students at UT Austin for fall semesters:

Distribution of students by level and age - Fall Semesters

UT Austin

The university has noticed Orr's dedication.

"He's really serious about his academics," said Agnes Sekowski, a graduate coordinator for the Center of Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies at UT. "We think that's really exciting."

As for Orr, he said he won't let his age discourage him.

"I decided that, yeah, I'm gonna do this," Orr said. "I wasn't going there just to let somebody babysit me – I said, 'I'm going to graduate.'"

