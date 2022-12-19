Researchers at Dell Medical School, University of Texas use fitness wearables to study Alzheimer's

The study uses fitness wearable sensors to monitor movement, temperature and pulse to determine risk of cognitive dysfunction.

They are studying ways to prevent delirium, which is a "decline in awareness, attention and thinking."

The chair of Dell Med's Department of Neurology and director of the school's Mulva Clinic for the Neurosciences, David Paydarfar, is leading the study, which comprises of using fitness wearable sensors to monitor movement, temperature and pulse. His team is using the information from these devices to determine who is at risk of cognitive dysfunction.

“Clinicians have known for a long time that minor medical conditions and surgical procedures can tip older individuals with mild cognitive impairment into a state of severe and sudden delirium,” Paydarfar said. “We are interested in detecting and reversing delirium early because we hypothesize that delirium is a neurotoxic state that damages neurons and accelerates brain degeneration, leading to dementia. This important scientific and clinical question may be relevant to understanding the cause and treatment of Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.”

The team is looking for objective physiological markers in patients that are 65 and older from an adult, Level 1 trauma facility, along with community volunteers. These markers can be a change in temperature, heart rate and sleep patterns.

To help with the study, the Bob and Aubyn Howe Foundation gifted $1 million.

“This gift was a no-brainer,” Bob Howe said. “My dream is that Dr. Paydarfar and his team can develop an early diagnosis for Alzheimer’s and dementia so families would know what they are facing sooner. But the ultimate goal is the cure. I believe his people are on the right track in their research, and I hope we are the ones who find it first.”

The foundation was created in 1998 and has supported the University of Texas and Dell Medical. Aubyn Byers Howe passed away from Alzheimer's in Oct. 8, 2021, and was also treated for multiple sclerosis.