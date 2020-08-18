COVID-19 keeps thousands of UT students from moving into on-campus housing

The university said 3,700 students plan to live in dorms this year compared to last year's 7,000 students.

AUSTIN, Texas — COVID-19 is keeping about half of the University of Texas at Austin's students away from on-campus living this year compared to last year. The university said 3,700 students are signed up to stay in residence halls on campus this year compared to 7,000 last year.

Inside the Jester Residence Hall, a big banner reads, "Welcome Class of 2024." But 19-year-old Sophia Gurin said it doesn't necessarily feel the most welcoming.

"It was also a lot less people," she said of her surroundings.

There was no welcoming committee. No tour of the dorm or campus. No one to greet new transfers like Gurin.

"I would like the typical move-in experience so I don't feel like I'm wasting a year, but I don't know. It's kind of an interesting change," Gurin said.

The sophomore from Atlanta said she doesn't mind the Texas heat, nor does she mind the extra safety precautions she agreed to in order to live at Jester due to COVID-19.

She must wear her mask in shared areas, she can't have visitors in her dorm room and she must follow social distancing rules. But she pointed out, there is only so much she can do.

"I do have an in-person class, so I have to go to class. I'm going to do my best and practice safety and wear my mask and wash my hands often, but I feel like it's spreading pretty fast," Gurin said.

To keep students like Gurin as virus-free as possible, UT's Director of Residence Hall Operations Aaron Voyles said his staff has been working closely with University Health Services to implement the school's safety guidelines.

"We've been working to put up Plexiglas barriers between sinks and bathrooms at our front desk. We've been disinfecting each of the residence halls, rooms, all of their furniture, mattresses, you know, closet area, micro-fridge, everything," Voyles said.

UT spent $22,000 just on cleaning supplies to try to make sure students are as safe as possible. The school also spaced out the 230 students moving in throughout the day.

All precautions so they can have the safest possible start to the year.