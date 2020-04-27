AUSTIN, Texas — University of Texas' Camp Kesem is forced to move its camp programs online because of the coronavirus pandemic. The camp is a national nonprofit that supports kids who have parents with cancer, and its services are offered at no cost.

"It's a space and time for them to connect with other people who know what they're going through," said Nikita Ghosh, Camp Kesem co-director. "We found out in about mid-March that they were going to cancel, but we're still having it be virtual so we still will, in the summer, have actual programs. It will just be through online forms."

Camp Kesem's website said the virtual camp will allow Kesem to keep their campers, camper families, student leaders and other volunteers as safe as possible during this time. UT Austin leaders, like Nikita Ghosh and Juliana Iverson, serve as counselors to the kids.

"The camp is obviously a space for kids to interact with other kids who are going through similar situations and feel like they have a family outside of home. And then, throughout the year, we as student leaders work to stay connected with them," said Ghosh.

Ghosh said they send letters to kids or just check in with families to see if they need anything throughout the year.

"A lot of the feedback that we get from parents and campers is that camp is the highlight of their year. So, understandably, they were truly crushed they wouldn't be able to spend a week with some of the people they love the most and understand the most," said Iverson.

Camp Kesem had to cancel their biggest fundraising event of the year so they're asking for donations, but they're asking for something else that's even more important.

"The best way to help the Camp Kesem community is to stay home because a lot of our parents are undergoing treatment and they fall under that immunocompromised community. So, staying home is the best way to help our families and keep them safe," they said.

Camp Kesem is also working to get resources for families who don't have internet. They want camper families to share ideas and give input on how Camp Kesem can create a magical, inclusive virtual camp program.

You can donate if you haven’t already. Camp Kesem said financial support is still needed to fund the virtual programming and provide continued support for the campers.

