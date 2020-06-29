Tom Herman, Greg Abbott team up for 'The Power of Teamwork' COVID-19 PSA

"As Texans, we understand the power of teamwork whether it's on or off the field. And right now, we need a team effort to stop COVID-19," Herman said. "We all have a responsibility to protect our health and the health of our loved ones. So make sure you do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands, practice social distancing, of course wear a mask, and if you can, stay home. Together, we will beat COVID-19. Hook 'em."

“During these unprecedented times, many of our fellow Texans are suddenly losing their jobs and are struggling to pay bills and feed their families,” Herman wrote on Twitter in March. “The needs are real and urgent. Our hearts go out to them, and the Herman family encourages all of those who can to join us in helping our most vulnerable fellow Texans by sharing our time and resources. Central Texas Food Bank, the Front Steps homeless shelter, Meals on Wheels, the SAFE Alliance shelter and the Boys & Girls Clubs are a few of the local and national programs we are donating to that are in need of support during this crisis. We're grateful for all employees and volunteers who make these programs and many other community assistance organizations possible, as well as the healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front line of this crisis. We hope others will join us in supporting our community. Together, we can make a Texas-sized difference for our neighbors in need. Hook ’em."