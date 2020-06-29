Tom Herman, Greg Abbott team up for 'The Power of Teamwork' COVID-19 PSA

AUSTIN, Texas — The Office of the Governor and University of Texas Head Football Coach Tom Herman released a new public service announcement (PSA) titled, "The Power of Teamwork" on Monday.
In the PSA, Herman urges Texans to work together as a team to stop COVID-19 by washing their hands regularly, social distancing, wearing a mask and staying home when possible.
"As Texans, we understand the power of teamwork whether it's on or off the field. And right now, we need a team effort to stop COVID-19," Herman said. "We all have a responsibility to protect our health and the health of our loved ones. So make sure you do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wash your hands, practice social distancing, of course wear a mask, and if you can, stay home. Together, we will beat COVID-19. Hook 'em."
Herman has been active in helping the community with COVID-19 relief efforts. He's donated his time and money to local food banks throughout the pandemic.
RELATED:
'Together, we can make a Texas-sized difference' | Tom Herman urges public to join in helping 'vulnerable fellow Texans'
In March, Herman encouraged fellow Texans to help support those vulnerable during the pandemic.
“During these unprecedented times, many of our fellow Texans are suddenly losing their jobs and are struggling to pay bills and feed their families,” Herman wrote on Twitter in March. “The needs are real and urgent. Our hearts go out to them, and the Herman family encourages all of those who can to join us in helping our most vulnerable fellow Texans by sharing our time and resources. Central Texas Food Bank, the Front Steps homeless shelter, Meals on Wheels, the SAFE Alliance shelter and the Boys & Girls Clubs are a few of the local and national programs we are donating to that are in need of support during this crisis. We're grateful for all employees and volunteers who make these programs and many other community assistance organizations possible, as well as the healthcare workers and first responders who are on the front line of this crisis. We hope others will join us in supporting our community. Together, we can make a Texas-sized difference for our neighbors in need. Hook ’em."
Not long after Herman's call to action in March, UT's star quarterback Sam Ehlinger posted to Twitter as well, announcing his own fundraiser for COVID-19 relief.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: