Traffic alert: Busy weekend ahead for UT campus

AUSTIN, Texas — Heading downtown this weekend? You might want to avoid the University of Texas area.

On Saturday alone, a slew of events are likely to cause heavy traffic concerns. Here's a look at Saturday's happenings:

"UT is communicating directly with event ticket holders on how to approach the area and where the designated parking areas are for each event," the Austin Transportation Department (ATD) said. "[ATD] and the Austin Police Department are also coordinating traffic management to help minimize impacts in the area."

The department's efforts include:

A traffic control plan for the events happening at Darrel K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, the new Moody Center and Bass Concert Hall.

Monitoring signal timing and making adjustments in real-time to help reduce traffic congestion.

Engaging micromobility providers to ensure devices do not accumulate and impede pedestrian or emergency vehicle access.

If you are visiting the area, officials urge you to consider walking, bicycling or taking CapMetro to get to and from campus. For more information on how to travel around the city, visit www.GetThereATX.com.

You can find more details on the Texas Athletics website. Additionally, the Austin Center for Events has information on events permitted around town this weekend. And for more information on parking and transportation at UT Austin, click here.