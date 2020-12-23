Beto O'Rourke to teach a course at the University of Texas

The former U.S. Senate candidate has also signed on to teach a class at Texas State.

AUSTIN, Texas — Former presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke has agreed to teach a course at the University of Texas next year, according to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The former El Paso City Council member, U.S. Congressman and U.S. Senate candidate will be teaching a seminar about the struggle for voting rights in Texas at the LBJ School of Public Affairs in January, the Statesman reported.

The class has been dubbed Texas Democracy and the Fight for Representation. And, according to the Statesman, it "will examine democracy in action, Texas legislative policy and executive power, and the history of voter rights and voter participation in the state – while also unpacking the running of a political campaign in Texas."

This isn't the only college course O'Rourke has signed up to instruct. In October, Texas State University announced it was finalizing plans to have him teach a class on Texas politics.

The University said he would be joining the department as an adjunct lecturer to teach a synchronous online class in the spring.

"Having Beto O’Rourke teaching Texas Politics will give Texas State students a unique opportunity to learn about some of the major institutions, issues, personalities, challenges and opportunities in our political system from the perspective of an experienced elected public servant," said Gene Bourgeois, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Texas State.

O'Rourke graduated from Colombia University in 1995 with a degree in English literature. After graduating, he co-founded internet services and software company Stanton Street Technology in El Paso.