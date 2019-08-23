AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas campus is about to get a lot busier and crowded the next two days, as more than 7,000 students move into the 14 on-campus residence halls as part of the 26th annual "Mooov-In."

Of the 7,400 on-campus residents moving into their dorms, 5,500 are incoming freshmen. Though mostly from Texas, students are traveling from as far as 43 states and 39 countries to become Longhorns.

Check-in for Mooov-In begins at 9 a.m. and takes place at the UFCU Disch-Falk Field at 1300 E. MLK Jr. Blvd. That's where students will be receiving their student IDs, dorm room keys, and from there will be checked into their residence halls.

About 400 faculty and volunteers will be on hand to help students and families as they move into their dorms and navigate through campus.

"All parents and all families are different, we're prepared to work with any of them. If we have parents who drop their student off and they're ready to go that's great and we'll support that student. If we have parents who need a little more question-answering, we'll spend that time with them to make sure they feel good about leaving their student with us," said Aaron Voyles, director of Residence Hall Operations. "They have an opportunity for parents and families to write postcards to their entering students and we distribute those postcards later in the semester. It's just a really nice transition period for our students to be a part of our community, but still feel connected to their families at home as well."

Mooov-In is the first of 12 events that make up Longhorn Welcome, which is hosted by a variety of campus partners and continues through Sept. 8.

The first day back to the books for the Longhorns will be Wednesday, Aug. 28.

