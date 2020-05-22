University of California eliminates SAT, ACT admissions requirements

If no alternative test is created and approved by 2024, then the UC will eliminate the standardized testing requirement altogether for California applicants.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The University of California school system will no longer require ACT and SAT testing for freshman applicants after the board of regents voted Thursday to suspend the requirement until 2024 when they hope to have a new test created.

The suspension of the standardize testing requirements allows the UC board time to approve a new test that would better reflect the knowledge and preparedness the university system demands its incoming students to have.

If no test is created and approved by 2024, then the UC will eliminate the standardized testing requirement altogether for in-state applicants.

"Today's decision by the Board marks a significant change for the University’s undergraduate admissions," UC President Janet Napolitano said in a press release.

The Board announced that it would begin looking for an alternative test between now and January 2021.

In March, the UC temporarily suspended the standardized testing requirement for fall 2021 in response to COVID-19, making the test optional.

While the standardized tests are no longer required, they can still be used by any of the UC's nine undergraduate universities for student consideration in fall 2021 and 2022 if applicants submit them.

In fall 2023 and 2024, if an applicant from a public or independent high school chooses to submit standardized test scores, the university will not use them for admission selection. Their scores can be used for course placement, scholarship and admissions guarantee purposes.

For out-of-state and international students hoping to attend a UC school after 2024, Napolitano said she'll request the Academic Senate to work with the University to find a solution to testing.

Out-of-state and international high school students do not have the same pre-approved high school courses that California applicants have. Standardized tests are used to assess a non-California applicant's preparedness.

