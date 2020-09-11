Jonathan Segura, Sy Gutierrez, Tyler Dennis were all accepted into NASA’s Texas High School Aerospace Scholars program.

SAN ANTONIO — Three Samuel Champion High School students are about to get the opportunity of a lifetime.

“It’s a program where we’ll be able to learn about NASA, get to learn about what they do, and get some insight about them and learn about space,” Segura said.

“It’s pretty exciting because most of us want to be engineers and we thought this was the perfect way to look into that pathway,” Gutierrez said.

They’ll be working with other high school students receiving interactive lessons on NASA activities related to space exploration, earth science, technology, and aeronautics.

“Space has always interested me, so being able to learn more about it actual NASA scientist is pretty awesome,” Dennis said.

The program lasts a year. The first 4 months will be spent online doing different activities and projects they’ll submit.

The top two students will get an expense paid trip to tour NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, and because there are three of them, they say you can expect a little friendly competition for those top two spots.